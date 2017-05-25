Coca-Cola HBC Romania reports 5% increase in turnover

Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader of the local beverage market, recorded a turnover of over RON 2.2 billion (almost EUR 500 million) last year, up 5% over the previous year.

“Last year was a great one for the company. At the end of last year, we had eight consecutive quarters of growth, and if we take into account the first three months of this year, we have reached nine,” said Jaak Mikkel, the company’s general manager, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The whole beverage category grew by over 5% last year, and was partly due to the advance of the economy, he added. Coca-Cola HBC Romania thus reached the highest level of business since entering the Romanian market in the early 1990s.

Last week, Mikkel said that improving the infrastructure in Romania would help the company’s entire export process. “We have factories in several cities in Romania, so the better the infrastructure, the more efficient and competitive we’ll be.”

