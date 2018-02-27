Chinese company to build Bucharest ring road section

A consortium made of Chinese group Sinohydro and Romanian firm Nord Vest Infrastructura si Servicii has won the tender for revamping and enlarging a section of the Bucharest ring road, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The segment is 11.5 kilometers long and spans from the intersection with DN2 to the A2 highway. The contract has a value of EUR 50,5 million and the execution period is 15 months.

Sinohydro is a construction company specialized in hydropower projects, which is owned by the Chinese state. The company has ongoing contracts in Poland, Serbia and Georgia.

If this contract is signed, Sinohydro will become the first Chinese group to work on a road infrastructure project in Romania.

[email protected]