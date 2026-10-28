Thales to supply Romania with four mobile radar systems
The Romanian Air Force will use the deployable systems for aircraft surveillance and landings, including at alternative sites and in difficult weather conditions.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania’s Ministry of Defense, through its General Directorate for Armaments, announced that it signed a contract on Tuesday, October 27, for four mobile approach and landing radar systems. The contract was awarded to a consortium comprising Thales Romania and Thales LAS France.
According to the ministry, the contract is worth approximately RON 326.5 million, excluding VAT, and deliveries will take place in stages beginning in 2028.