Located in Sun Plaza, one of the capital's most prominent shopping centres, the new store becomes Auchan's ninth hypermarket in Bucharest and the 27th in its network. On the same day, the retailer is also opening its second ATAC Super Discount store in Romania, in Timis County. The two stores further strengthen one of the most comprehensive multi-format and multi-channel retail ecosystems on the Romanian market, comprising more than 500 stores.

"Twenty years ago, we opened our first Auchan hypermarket in Romania, and today we are inaugurating a state-of-the-art store in Sun Plaza, our 27th location in the format that established our presence on the market. With this opening, we are bringing the Auchan difference closer to customers in the southern part of the capital through a modern store focused on speed and convenience, offering omnichannel services, a strong representation of Romanian producers and low prices across a wide range of products. At the same time, we are continuing our multi-format development by expanding the ATAC Super Discount network, complementing this strategy with a model that offers low prices from the very first item, with even better unit prices when customers purchase larger quantities. It is a model suited to both families and small business owners," said Ioana Tosa, Sales Director at Auchan Romania.

The new Auchan hypermarket has a sales area of 5,000 square metres, a team of 135 employees and approximately 25,000 products. Unlike traditional store layouts, Auchan Sun Plaza features a U-shaped customer journey designed to make shopping more time-efficient, guiding customers from the fruit and vegetable and fresh produce sections at the entrance towards detergents and non-food products.

The food area includes staffed butcher, fishmonger and deli meat counters, as well as dedicated sections for bakery products, confectionery, pastries, fruit and vegetables, dairy products, groceries, beverages and ready-to-eat meals. New additions to the customer offering include an extensive selection of culinary specialities from around the world. In addition, at the Bucataria Mea (My Kitchen) food counter, customers can choose daily from a wide variety of hot and cold dishes, cooked meals and themed platters, freshly prepared by Auchan's chefs.

The Auchan Sun Plaza hypermarket also stands out for its new bistro concept, offering shopping centre visitors sandwiches, coffee and pastries, providing a convenient option for a meal break or a snack while shopping. Customers can also enjoy freshly prepared sushi from the dedicated Sushi Gourmet counter inside the store.

Romanian products are a key component of the new hypermarket's offering. Across the entire Auchan network, more than 90% of food products are sourced from suppliers in Romania through partnerships with local producers. The retailer's food portfolio also includes more than 1,400 private-label products manufactured in Romania and over 140 Romanian product supply chains, part of a long-term partnership programme involving 50 local producers, through which Auchan brings products with controlled traceability, some of them organic, to its shelves across multiple categories, including fruit and vegetables, fresh meat, eggs, fish, dairy products and groceries.