Belgian-rooted real estate developer Speedwell announced that it appointed Răzvan Enache as its new country manager for Romania. He succeeds Yannick van de Parre, who will remain with the group in a regional role focused on its expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

Enache will oversee Speedwell’s Romanian operations while continuing to coordinate development activities, the company said. His responsibilities include advancing projects, identifying investment opportunities, accelerating permitting procedures, and increasing residential sales and commercial leasing.