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Romanian employees increasingly turn to AI for help at work, report says
Importantly, people are not disappearing from the problem-solving process at work, but they are no longer the first option.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Tools based on artificial intelligence are becoming the go-to problem-solvers for employees whenever a problem arises, according to the MKOR study “AI Adoption Report Romania 2026.”
Roughly 1 in 5 employees (22%) ask an AI first, rather than a team colleague or direct manager.