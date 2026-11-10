Romanian real estate developer One United Properties announced that it joined Fortune International Group as a partner in ORA by Casa Tua, a planned 77-story tower in Miami’s Brickell district. The transaction marks One United’s entry into Miami and expands its US presence beyond earlier investments in the Nashville metropolitan area.

One United and its co-investors are investing USD 43 million in the project company. The investment will be made primarily through a Romania-based vehicle controlled by One, with ERA5 Real Estate, owned by the Romanian company’s US managing partner David Flusberg, also participating.