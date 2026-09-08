Agricover Payments, part of the Agricover Group, has been authorized as a payment institution by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Agricover Payments is an agri-fintech company focused on developing digital financial solutions for farmers.

It is authorized to provide payment accounts, issue cards, carry out money transfers and enable cash withdrawals.

The company plans to gradually expand its range of services and operating footprint, depending on farmers’ needs and development opportunities within Agricover’s financial ecosystem, it said.

“Our strategy is to extend the same specialization approach that we have built in agricultural finance to the development of digital financial solutions for farmers. The new status provides us with a framework to develop this direction in a regulated manner and in line with Agricover’s business model,” Andrei Vasile, CEO of Agricover Payments, said.

Agricover Group serves more than 11,000 farmers nationwide. The group has an integrated business model organized along the agricultural production chain, across the agrifinance and agribusiness segments.

The agrifinance segment brings together Agricover Credit IFN, Agricover Payments and Clubul Fermierilor Români Broker de Asigurare, providing farmers with financing as well as related services, including insurance brokerage and digital financing and payment services.

The agribusiness segment brings together Agricover Distribution and Agricover Commodities, specializing in the distribution of agricultural inputs.