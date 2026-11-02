Romania’s Fiscal Council warns PNRR implementation is main risk for 2026 budget
The absorption of EUR 6.5 billion in grants (more than 1.5% of GDP) disbursed under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and the completion of the corresponding investment projects under the national PNRR plan will have a material impact on Romania’s budget execution in 2026 and 2027, the Fiscal Council warned in its opinion on the government’s draft budget revision.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania still expects total disbursements worth EUR 8 billion (EUR 1.5 billion in loans and EU 6.5 billion in grants), under the fifth and sixth requests.
Romania must submit the documents related to its fifth and sixth RRF payment requests to the European Commission by November 12, and the Commission is expected to decide on disbursement by November 20.