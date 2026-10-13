Romania’s debt-to-GDP ratio drops below 60% after GDP revision
Romania’s gross public debt, measured under the EU’s ESA methodology, increased by RON 67.7 billion year-to-date to the end of July, equivalent to EUR 12.9 billion at the current exchange rate, according to the latest data published by the Finance Ministry.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 3 min read
The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 59.8%, up from 58.9% at the end of 2025, based on Romania Insider calculations using revised GDP figures.
The dynamics of public debt and the indebtedness ratio during the first seven months of 2026 reveal three notable aspects: the entire revised debt-to-GDP trajectory is now below the 60% threshold; the ratio increased by only 0.9 percentage points during the period; and the entire increase in public debt was generated by debt denominated in foreign currency, while debt denominated in local currency remained broadly unchanged.