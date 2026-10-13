The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 59.8%, up from 58.9% at the end of 2025, based on Romania Insider calculations using revised GDP figures.

The dynamics of public debt and the indebtedness ratio during the first seven months of 2026 reveal three notable aspects: the entire revised debt-to-GDP trajectory is now below the 60% threshold; the ratio increased by only 0.9 percentage points during the period; and the entire increase in public debt was generated by debt denominated in foreign currency, while debt denominated in local currency remained broadly unchanged.