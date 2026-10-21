The unusually high growth rate was partly due to a base effect, as contractors brought forward works in July 2025 to avoid the harsher tax regime introduced in August 2025.

However, the sector’s robust performance cannot be attributed entirely to the base effect. The construction volume index accelerated from 7.7% y/y in Q1 to 18.0% y/y in Q2, reaching an average growth rate of 18.6% y/y in July–August.