Located in Ilfov County, near Bucharest, the plant can recycle concrete, bricks, mineral materials and glass, with an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes, Profit.ro reported.

The project received maximum grant financing of RON 39 million out of its total value of RON 87 million, according to the project specifications, as published by Fabricadereciclare.ro. BRD-SocGen co-financed the investment with a RON 61 million loan.