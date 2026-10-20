Romanian construction group Erbașu builds EUR 17 mln recycling plant
Construcții Erbașu has completed a construction materials recycling plant financed partly by a RON 39 million grant under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF/PNRR) and co-financed by BRD-SocGen, with a total project value of RON 87 million (EUR 17 million).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Located in Ilfov County, near Bucharest, the plant can recycle concrete, bricks, mineral materials and glass, with an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes, Profit.ro reported.
The project received maximum grant financing of RON 39 million out of its total value of RON 87 million, according to the project specifications, as published by Fabricadereciclare.ro. BRD-SocGen co-financed the investment with a RON 61 million loan.