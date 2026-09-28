Overall, telecommunications provider Orange is in first place in Romania regarding 5G coverage, while Digi leads in 4G, according to an nPerf barometer published this week.

The barometer compared the coverage of the three operators in Romania at the national and regional level.

Orange ranked first in 5G coverage, with an nPerf index of 39.75%, the highest of the three operators. In 4G, Orange ranked second, with an nPerf index of 96.77%.

Meanwhile, Vodafone ranked second in 5G coverage, with an nPerf index of 24.79%. In 4G, the operator ranked third, with 94.79%.

Digi ranked third in 5G coverage, with an nPerf index of 21.22%. In contrast, in 4G, Digi led the ranking, with the highest nPerf index at 96.84%. Measurements were based on tests conducted through the Android nPerf app.

“The Romanian mobile telecommunications market shows a clear polarization between 4G technologies, which are already very mature and widespread, and 5G, which is still in an expansion phase, especially in rural areas and less dense regions,” said Sébastien de Rosbo, nPerf CEO.

The average fixed broadband Internet download speed in Romania increased by almost 45% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2016, namely from 75 Mbps to 109 Mbps, according to Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM.

The average mobile data download speed dropped by 28% during this period, from 27.72 Mbps to 19.99 Mbps, due to an increase in the number of user tests in this segment.