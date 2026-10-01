Romania has formally submitted its final payment request under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to the European Commission, interim European investments minister Dragoș Pîslaru announced on Wednesday evening, September 30. The request has a total value of EUR 6.04 billion before the deduction of prefinancing.

The net amount requested is approximately EUR 4.35 billion, comprising EUR 2.58 billion in non-repayable European funding and EUR 1.77 billion in loans.

The application covers 104 targets and milestones linked to reforms and investments in transport, energy, healthcare, education, the digitalisation of public services, water and waste management, and improvements to the energy efficiency of homes.

According to the minister, projects and measures assessed by Romanian authorities as completed include the expansion of water and sewerage networks, the construction and outfitting of nurseries, and the development of day centres for children, people with disabilities, and older people.

The request also covers the purchase of ambulances, the decarbonisation of heating and cooling systems, and the energy renovation of public and residential buildings.

Other measures concern sustainable mobility, the modernisation and digitalisation of the customs system, efforts to prevent and reduce school dropout rates, and changes to the legal framework governing human resources in public administration.

According to Pîslaru, the documentation submitted to Brussels includes evidence supporting the completion of all 104 targets and milestones, management declarations, and a summary of the audits conducted.

“The submission of this request concludes the stage of transmitting payment applications under the PNRR,” the minister said. “The European Commission will now assess the final package of reforms and investments.”

Romanian authorities will continue working with Commission officials to provide any necessary clarifications. The funds will be disbursed only after the EC completes its assessment and confirms that the relevant targets and milestones have been satisfactorily fulfilled.