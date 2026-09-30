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Erste sees better economic sentiment in Q3 but keeps Romania’s negative 2026 GDP growth forecast
The average Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Romania rose to 92.5 in the third quarter of 2026 from 91.6 in the second quarter, according to an Erste Group research note.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The analysts pointed to some improvement in growth momentum on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the third quarter, which “supports our view that economic activity is likely to be stronger in H2 than in H1”.
“We continue to expect a recession in 2026, with GDP contracting by 0.7%, while growth is projected to move closer to potential in 2027, with GDP expanding by 2.2%,” the note said.