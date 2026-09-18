Over 4,200 companies with majority French capital operate on the local market, generating approximately 125,000 jobs.

The French presence spans nearly all key economic sectors: the automotive and manufacturing industries, energy, financial services, retail, IT, aeronautics, agriculture, and construction. Beyond the figures, these investments have brought new technologies, expertise, and working standards that have contributed to the modernization of the Romanian business environment.

30 years of commercial bonds and progress

We live today in a world vastly different from the one we knew thirty years ago. The evolution has been systemic, encompassing the transition from a closed economy to a market economy, Romania's accession to the EU and transatlantic structures, and the natural evolution of society alongside technological advancements such as the advent of the internet, large-scale telecommunications, digitalization, AI, and workflow automation.

All these developments place Romania firmly on investors' radars today, particularly given the structural competitive advantages already mentioned. The Romanian economy has reached maturity, driven primarily by the professionalism fostered through the exchange of expertise between local human capital and the experience brought by investors from mature markets.

Foreign investment, the absorption of European funds, and the adoption of professional standards have all contributed to a process of widespread progress.

"We are also witnessing a shift in the investment paradigm: a transition from the low-cost/best-cost model toward one focused on added value. This shift is possible precisely because the market has matured and is capable of delivering high-end services and added value, rather than merely supplying raw materials or low-cost labor." said Nicolas Richard, President of CCIFER.

100% trust in Romania

According to a study conducted by CCIFER in April 2026, which received about 100 answers from C-level executives of the member companies, when asked if they still see their business developing in Romania, 100% of the respondents stated YES.

"Therefore, the strongest message of the community is that Romania is a strategic bet, even amidst a context marked by geopolitical uncertainty, budgetary pressure, and legislative volatility."* said Adriana Record, Executive Director of CCIFER.

How to attract more investors from France

The most significant obstacles to Romania's development are identified in the same study mentioned above as being mostly at an institutional level: political instability, legislative unpredictability, bureaucracy, corruption, insufficient administrative capacity, and the lack of a long-term strategic vision.