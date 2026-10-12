The Treasury raised the equivalent of EUR 1.9 billion on international markets through six such transactions, while domestic private placements brought in RON 9.4 billion through eight transactions, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro.

At this scale, the private placements have served as an emergency financing tool for the Treasury amid international market turbulence linked to the US-Iran conflict and the war, as well as Romania’s prolonged political crisis following the breakup of the pro-European governing coalition. The crisis escalated after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) joined AUR in tabling and voting for a motion of no confidence that brought down the Ilie Bolojan government.