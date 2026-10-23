The newly-invested Romanian government accepted on Friday, October 23, a donation of vaccines worth RON 1.3 million from the European Commission to combat peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and sheep and goat pox (SGP).

According to a government press release, the donation consists of 1.1 million doses of vaccine, including 300,000 doses of Pestevac, a vaccine against PPR, and 800,000 doses of Jovivac, a vaccine against SGP.

The vaccines were transferred to the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) for the implementation of the vaccination campaign nationwide.

“Disease outbreaks generate losses for farmers and affect their exports. The priority of the national authorities is to limit the outbreaks, protect livestock, and create the necessary conditions for the safe resumption of trade in live animals and products of animal origin,” said prime minister Luca Niculescu.

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The executive noted that the European Commission activated its strategic vaccine reserves at the request of the Romanian authorities, as infections continued to spread in the last weeks.

As the market value of the donation exceeds the RON 500,000 threshold stipulated by the Administrative Code, a government decision was required.

“According to EC decisions, the movement of live sheep and goats to other member states and third countries is restricted until December 31, 2026. The restrictions affect trade and generate economic losses for sheep and goat farmers. Vaccination is considered a necessary measure to control and eradicate the diseases, stabilize the epidemiological situation, and create the conditions for the gradual lifting of restrictions,” the government press release stated.

Vaccination will be carried out based on Romania’s official vaccination plan, which has been sent to the European Commission and the member states of the European Union, and will begin as soon as all the vaccines arrive in the country.

Back in September, Romanian shepherds clashed with gendarmes in a violent protest over the blocking of sheep and goat exports and the slaughtering of animals. Many voiced their opposition to the vaccination of their animals.