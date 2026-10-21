Bucharest has at least 46 flexible office centers operated by 24 companies, according to a Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report. Their combined area has grown from 11,100 square meters in 2015 to roughly 73,500 sqm in 2026.

Flexible space represents around 2.1% of Bucharest’s total office stock. This compares with 4% in Warsaw, 3.9% in Prague and Sofia, and 2.3% in Bratislava.