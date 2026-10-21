Report: Bucharest flexible office market grows sixfold since 2015
Flexible workspaces now cover about 73,500 sqm across the Romanian capital, but their share of the overall office market remains below that of several regional peers.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Bucharest has at least 46 flexible office centers operated by 24 companies, according to a Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report. Their combined area has grown from 11,100 square meters in 2015 to roughly 73,500 sqm in 2026.
Flexible space represents around 2.1% of Bucharest’s total office stock. This compares with 4% in Warsaw, 3.9% in Prague and Sofia, and 2.3% in Bratislava.