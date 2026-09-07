Regional economic disparities in Romania are narrowing
Only three of Romania’s 40 counties had per capita purchasing power more than 20% below the national average in 2025, according to NielsenIQ. The number of such counties was 20 one year earlier, highlighting a significant narrowing of the historically wide economic gap across Romania.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The development is linked partly to the expansion of road infrastructure, which is expected to further spur regional economic growth.
The Moldova Motorway is one of Romania’s largest road infrastructure projects and has recently reached a significant stage. About half of its planned 450 kilometres are already open to traffic, while further sections are expected to open by the end of the year, allowing drivers to travel by motorway as far as Paşcani, Ziarul Financiar reported.