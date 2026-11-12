Bucharest’s prime headline office rent increased by 9.5% year-on-year to EUR 23 per sqm per month in the third quarter of 2026. The rise outpaced the European average of 5% and the 7.3% recorded across Central and Eastern Europe.

The prime rent stood at EUR 21 per sqm per month in the same period of 2025. Since then, asking rents have increased across most of Bucharest’s office districts, particularly for higher-quality buildings, according to the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report.