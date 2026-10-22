PPC blue Romania and retail park developer Cometex signed an agreement to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure nationwide. More than 300 charging points are planned at selected Altex and Bricostore locations and across Cometex’s network of 19 retail parks.

Twenty charging points have already been installed in Giurgiu, Slatina, Bucharest, Câmpina, Mediaș, and Huși. Another 16 are due to be completed in Târgu Neamț and Pantelimon, according to PPC blue.