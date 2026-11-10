Bucharest and Ilfov County accounted for 26.1% of all real estate transactions recorded nationwide in October 2026, according to data published by the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI). The Bucharest-Ilfov region maintained its position as Romania's leading real estate market, despite a 4.8% year-on-year decline in the number of properties traded nationwide compared to October 2025.

Against this backdrop, North Bucharest Investments (NBI) closed October 2026 with a total transaction volume of €21.63 million, representing 124 transactions. Compared to September, the company recorded a 4.2% increase in the number of transactions, maintaining a transaction value exceeding €21 million for the second consecutive month. During the first six months of the year, NBI reported an intermediated transaction volume of over €100 million.

According to ANCPI data released in November, Bucharest recorded the highest number of real estate transactions nationwide, with 11,086 properties sold, followed by Ilfov County, with 3,462 transactions. Together, the two markets accounted for 14,548 transactions, representing 26.1% of the national total.

These figures highlight the central role of the Bucharest-Ilfov region in Romania's real estate market, as buyers increasingly prioritize location, infrastructure, project quality, and long-term investment value.

For North Bucharest Investments, these market developments reinforce the relevance of a commercial strategy aligned with actual demand and a diversified residential portfolio designed to meet the needs of both end-users and residential property investors.

Andreea Nicolae: "The Market Is Becoming More Selective, and Projects Aligned with Real Demand Will Gain a Competitive Advantage"

"Bucharest and Ilfov continue to reinforce their central role in Romania's real estate market, while northern Bucharest remains, from the perspective of our business activity, the primary hub of residential demand. > > The market is becoming increasingly selective, with buyers placing greater emphasis on location, infrastructure, and long-term investment value. Looking ahead to 2027, our focus is on portfolio diversification and technology integration to respond more effectively to actual market demand," said Andreea Nicolae, Investor Relations Manager at North Bucharest Investments (NBI).

North Bucharest Investments continues to advance its growth strategy by diversifying its residential portfolio and expanding its commercial presence across Bucharest and the wider metropolitan area.