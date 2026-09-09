Ferrero, the Italian confectionery group, will open a production facility in Timișoara, Profit.ro reported.

Company representatives told Profit.ro that Ferrero was nearing the final stages of acquiring an existing industrial site in Timișoara to develop a facility leveraging the country’s “manufacturing tradition, strategic location and the availability of a skilled workforce.”

Ferrero was established in Piedmont’s Alba, in Italy, in 1946. Today, it has over 35 brands sold in more than 170 countries, among them Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, and Ferrero Rocher.

This August, Ferrero Group announced it signed an agreement to acquire Purely Elizabeth, the wellness brand and food company based in the U.S.

In June, the company announced a EUR 60 million investment in France, including EUR 15 million invested in industrial and environmental upgrades at the Villers-Écalles (Normandy) site, EUR 15 million to develop a new 3kg Nutella packaging line for professional channels, alongside EUR 30 million allocated to support the development of Nutella Cookies in a plant in Nieppe (Hauts-de-France), owned by Biscuits Delacre, a Ferrero affiliated company.