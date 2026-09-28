The International Stock Exchange of Moldova (BIMx) was officially launched on Monday, September 28, in the presence of Moldovan prime minister Vasile Tofan and Claudiu Năsui, minister of economic development and digitalization.

BIMx general director Veronica Arpintin said that the arguments for investing in Moldova are becoming increasingly solid.

“A functioning stock exchange is not a luxury. It is essential infrastructure. It is the way companies gain access to capital for growth, through which local authorities finance development, and through which citizens turn their savings into shared prosperity,” she said.

The official added that BIMx currently has share capital of EUR 1.5 million, but this could be increased to EUR 3 million by the end of 2026.

“We already have letters of intent for EUR 1.1 million. As such, EUR 0.5 million remains available. We are actively seeking institutional investors and strategic partners to participate,” Arpintin added.

According to her, the new stock exchange will bring benefits both to companies and to the state. The first listing is planned by the end of 2026.

“For companies, it means access to capital, access to best practices and an additional source of financing. For the country, it means a stronger, healthier and more resilient financial system. For investors, it means access to companies in Moldova and, more broadly, to Moldova’s economy – and it is a market built on the values that Moldova is adopting as it moves toward the European Union,” the BIMx general director added.

Further details regarding the operation of the BIMx were also given. According to a press release, brokerage firms will be connected to the BIMx trading system and will go through the necessary procedures to be able to operate on the stock exchange. In the case of companies and municipalities that want to attract financing through the stock exchange, BIMx will carry out the necessary procedures so that financial instruments, such as shares and bonds, can be admitted to trading on the Regulated Market (RM) and within the Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF).

In parallel, BIMx is testing the ARENA Trading technological infrastructure, developed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

“For the Bucharest Stock Exchange, taking an active role in the region means building concrete partnerships, and BIMx is the best example. We are pleased to see how the stock exchange infrastructure in Chișinău is taking shape and entering the operational phase,” said BVB CEO Remus Vulpescu.