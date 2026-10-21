Romania recorded 381,094 property transactions in the first nine months of 2026, down 17.8% from 463,592 in the same period of 2025, according to an analysis signed by Keller Williams Romania president Alexandru Văcaru. However, around 80% of the decline occurred in the third quarter, when comparisons were distorted by exceptional events in both years.

The first quarter was down 12%, while the second quarter - the only period without major disruptions - was broadly stable, recording a 0.3% increase. June sales were 5.3% higher year over year.