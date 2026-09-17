Kaufland Romania announced the opening of its second store in Mediaș on Thursday, September 17, creating 75 jobs. The hypermarket covers more than 5,200 sqm, including nearly 2,500 sqm of retail space.

The new location has 14 checkout points, including ten self-service units, as well as the retailer’s K-Scan system, which allows customers to scan products while shopping. Its commercial gallery includes a pharmacy, café, restaurant, fashion store, local food shop, and parcel lockers.

The car park provides 242 spaces, including ten for people with disabilities and eight for parents. Two spaces have electric-vehicle charging stations, while another 20 parking places are available for bicycles.

Approximately 1,200 sqm of photovoltaic panels have been installed on the roof to generate electricity for the store. The location also includes collection points for Romania’s deposit-return system and for selected personal-care and household-cleaning containers.

Kaufland operates more than 200 stores in Romania. At the European level, the retailer has over 1,600 stores across eight countries and employs more than 157,000 people.