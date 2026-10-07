Crosspoint analysis: Office leasing demand in Bucharest up 6% YoY in first 9 months of 2026
The most sought-after office submarkets were Floreasca- Barbu Văcărescu, which attracted 33% of demand, followed by Centre-West with 25% and CBD with 13%.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Net office leasing demand in Bucharest exceeded 93,000 sqm during the first nine months of the year, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from Crosspoint Real Estate, the International Associate of Savills in Romania.
Total office leasing activity reached 140,388 sqm, down 14% year-on-year. Of the total transacted volume, 67% represented new leases, 32% lease renewals and 1% subleases, according to the same source.