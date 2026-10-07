Net office leasing demand in Bucharest exceeded 93,000 sqm during the first nine months of the year, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from Crosspoint Real Estate, the International Associate of Savills in Romania.

Total office leasing activity reached 140,388 sqm, down 14% year-on-year. Of the total transacted volume, 67% represented new leases, 32% lease renewals and 1% subleases, according to the same source.