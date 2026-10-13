Last week, interim economy minister Irineu Darău announced that the state had increased the gross monthly allowances of IAR Brașov board members from RON 4,720 to RON 20,400. The state should support performance based on objective indicators rather than proximity to a particular minister or political party, he argued.

Darău said he had established a formula for calculating board members’ remuneration that takes into account the company’s size, turnover, number of employees, profitability, investments, listed-company status and the complexity of the mandate.

“Yesterday [Tuesday], I signed the mandate stating that at IAR Brașov the Romanian state, as a responsible shareholder, should support performance based on objective indicators, not on proximity to one minister or another, one party or another. Expectations are high, and I have made them clear to the members of the Board of Directors and the executive management,” the interim minister said.

According to Darău, the Brașov-based company has a long-standing industrial cooperation with Airbus Helicopters, including in helicopter production, customisation and maintenance.