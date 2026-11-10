Housing affordability in Romania marks sharpest improvement among EU states
The change in housing prices above the change in per capita household incomes, inversely proportional to housing affordability, has improved by 42.8% in Romania over the past decade as of 2025, according to Eurostat.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
This is the steepest decline, meaning a stronger increase in housing affordability, versus a 6.8% positive increase in housing prices above the rise in per capita household incomes.
Romania was followed by Finland (-25.2%) and Bulgaria (-16.2%). But while Romania’s and Bulgaria’s better housing affordability was driven by the income factor, the improvement in Finland was, on the contrary, an effect of lower prices.