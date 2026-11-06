The Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI) has elected Geo Margescu, the co-founder & CEO of Forte Partners, as the new AREI President, and Doron Klein, the group deputy CEO of AFI & CEO of AFI Romania, as VP of the association.

AREI gathers real estate investors in Romania across the residential, office, retail and logistics sectors. Its members are developing large-scale investment projects worth billions of euros, in all major Romanian cities, from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Constanta, Brasov and Timisoara to Craiova and many more.