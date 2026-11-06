Geo Margescu, Doron Klein elected to lead Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania
The association gathers real estate investors in Romania across the residential, office, retail and logistics sectors.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI) has elected Geo Margescu, the co-founder & CEO of Forte Partners, as the new AREI President, and Doron Klein, the group deputy CEO of AFI & CEO of AFI Romania, as VP of the association.
AREI gathers real estate investors in Romania across the residential, office, retail and logistics sectors. Its members are developing large-scale investment projects worth billions of euros, in all major Romanian cities, from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Constanta, Brasov and Timisoara to Craiova and many more.