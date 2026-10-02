Fourfold increase in number of Romanian merchants selling on Trendyol, platform says
Trendyol has roughly 4 million active buyers in Central and Eastern Europe, and over 40 million products were sold over the past 12 months.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Trendyol, a large Turkish-born e-commerce platform, held the third edition of Trendyol Partner Gathering in Bucharest this week, focusing on the platform’s development in the Central and Eastern European region.
During the event, the company said that more than 12,000 Romanian merchants were active on Trendyol in 2026, nearly four times more than last year.