Official data showed that around EUR 2.7 billion was used to service the public external debt. An undisclosed amount was converted into local currency by the government, which holds RRF disbursements at the central bank as part of the foreign exchange reserves.

Analysts attributed a significant part of the remaining decline in foreign currency reserves to the central bank addressing depreciation pressures on the local currency, amid the prolonged political crisis and foreign investors’ reduction of their Romanian portfolio exposures.