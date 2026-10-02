Euro surges to all-time high amid pressure on Romanian leu
The sharp increase came approximately two hours after the National Bank of Romania published the foreign exchange reserves.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania’s national currency saw an important depreciation on Thursday, October 1, as the euro reached an all-time high of over RON 5.34 on the interbank market.
The leu-euro exchange rate shifted suddenly around 3 PM from nearly RON 5.28, where it had stabilized in recent days, to over RON 5.33, according to Goldring analysts.