Food logistics company NewCold plans first fully automated cold storage warehouse in Romania
The new facility will allow energy consumption to be reduced by approximately half compared to conventional warehouses.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
NewCold, a global leader in food logistics, announced the development of an automated cold storage warehouse, the first of its kind in Romania, on Monday, November 9.
The warehouse will be located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County, where NewCold purchased a nine-hectare plot of land. BCR and the EBRD will finance the automated cold storage warehouse with RON 365.6 million.