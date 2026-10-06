Applications have opened for the 2026-2027 edition of Romania ClimAccelerator, which will select 15 startups developing climate, sustainability, deep-tech, and artificial intelligence solutions. Eligible companies can apply until November 22.

Applicants must be at the seed stage and have either a market-validated prototype or functional technology, according to the organizers.

Eight places are available in the Climate Track, which covers areas including clean urban mobility, renewable energy, smart agriculture, the circular economy, waste management, emissions reduction, sustainable materials, and solutions for cities and buildings.

Another seven places are available in the Deep Tech & AI Track. It targets technologies applicable to climate-risk assessment, energy transition, carbon management, smart agriculture, robotics, computer vision, biodiversity monitoring, and climate finance.

The selected startups will participate in an online programme running from January to April 2027. It will include individual mentoring, workshops, business advice, meetings with industry experts and investors, peer-learning sessions, and support with fundraising, market-entry strategies, and business planning.

“In climate tech, having technology that works is not enough. The real challenge begins when founders must demonstrate that their solution addresses a genuine need, can be adopted at scale, and has a business model capable of supporting that growth,” said Oana Craioveanu, CEO and co-founder of Impact Hub Bucharest.

The programme will conclude with an in-person Demo Day in Bucharest on April 14, 2027, when the startups will pitch their solutions in English to investors, industry representatives, and a jury.

The best pitch in each track will receive six months of business-development support through the Startup Impact Lab. Two participating companies will also be selected directly for SCION, a Central and Eastern European accelerator focused on NatureTech and CleanTech solutions.

Further information and the application form are available here.