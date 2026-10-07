Vest Ventures, the regional venture capital fund with European funding allocated via the West Regional Development Agency, announced it was investing in Fiora5, a Romanian deep-tech startup developing technology for future generations of processors.

The investment is Vest Ventures’s first one as it is transitioning from the startup acceleration phase to direct investments, the fund said.

Fiora5 is working on a processing core designed for future generations of chips, with applications in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, smart glasses, and infrastructure systems. Their technology, set to be unveiled publicly in 2027, aims to combine high computing power with low energy consumption, against the backdrop of an increasing number of data processing operations shifting directly to devices.

Fiora5 is part of ChipStart EU, a European program dedicated to accelerating semiconductor industry companies. It benefits from the expertise of advisors with experience at global technology and semiconductor firms. In the near future, the startup is preparing a strategic partnership with a Silicon Valley company and plans to expand its team with industry specialists, as it looks to build an internationally competitive company, based in Romania, in the fields of processors and chip intellectual property.

At the same time, Vest Ventures is preparing transactions totaling EUR 1.4 million in technology companies with international growth potential, it said.

The new investments target both startups that completed the first cohort of the Vest Ventures accelerator and a company at a more advanced stage, through a seed investment.

"An accelerator proves its value when the progress achieved during the program translates into stronger companies and, where a solid investment case exists, into capital for the next growth stage. The investment in Fiora5 marks the start of this phase for Vest Ventures, and in the coming weeks, we will proceed with further transactions, targeting both companies that have gone through the accelerator and seed-stage ventures,” Cristobal Alonso, Managing Director & General Partner at Vest Ventures, said.

We are allocating EUR 1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2026 to startups featuring relevant technology, founders capable of execution, and the ambition to build from Romania for international markets.

“We are allocating EUR 1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2026 to startups featuring relevant technology, founders capable of execution, and the ambition to build from Romania for international markets. Beyond capital, our goal is to provide them with access to know-how and an international network that can accelerate their next stage of development,” he added.