EU approves EUR 4 mln for Romanian food promotion campaigns, ministry says
Sea buckthorn products will be promoted in Japan and Thailand, while Romanian poultry products will be marketed domestically and in France and Germany.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
The European Commission approved roughly EUR 4 million in funding for two Romanian programs promoting agricultural and food products, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. The projects were selected through the EU’s 2026 Enjoy, It’s from Europe campaign.
Five Romanian projects were submitted during this year’s selection process. Two were approved directly, while the other three were placed on a reserve list and could receive support if additional funding becomes available.