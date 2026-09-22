Electro-Alfa International (BVB:EAI), a leading Romanian manufacturer of electrical equipment and provider of EPC services and energy infrastructure solutions, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the completion of the acquisition of Elcomex and the strengthening of its capabilities in the nuclear sector and the field of medium- and high-voltage installations.

"We are pleased to welcome the Elcomex team to the ecosystem we are building around Electro-Alfa International. Through Elcomex, much like with SPIACT Craiova, Electro Alfa CM, or Alfa New Protocol, we aim to strengthen and diversify our position as a key player in the Romanian energy market. Elcomex brings extensive expertise in the design, execution, and maintenance of highly complex electrical installations, including projects for nuclear power plants, electrical substations, and wind farms. These new capabilities complement the expertise we have developed over the past 35 years and will support our strategy of providing local and international partners with comprehensive services that facilitate the energy transition and the development of energy infrastructure." said Stefan Petrea, CEO of Electro-Alfa International.

Elcomex is a Romanian company founded in Cernavoda, with over 35 years of activity and a workforce of approximately 300 employees. The Elcomex team brings advanced technical expertise to the nuclear sector, engineering, construction, and installation, as well as the installation and maintenance of power plants, industrial facilities, and energy transmission and distribution networks. The company specializes in low-, medium-, and high-voltage installations and low-current systems, offering services tailored to nuclear power plants and renewable energy projects, alongside testing, certification, and operational support for complex electrical systems.

The acquisition of 99.99% of Elcomex's share capital is part of Electro-Alfa International's development strategy, as outlined during its Initial Public Offering in February 2026. As part of its strategy to expand into new business sectors, Electro-Alfa International also finalized the acquisition of 51% of SPIACT Craiova's share capital and 33% of Electro Alfa CM in June 2026.

Electro-Alfa International shares have been trading on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EAI since 3 March 2026. The Company successfully completed an IPO in February 2026, through which it raised net proceeds of RON 544.3 million to support its medium-term growth strategy. The Company currently has a market capitalization of over RON 3 billion.