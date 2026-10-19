Work on the “Nicolae Dobrin” stadium in Pitești, the first sports arena in Romania to operate exclusively on green energy, is progressing, according to information provided by the company Construcții Erbașu.

Work to rebuild this stadium began in March 2026. According to the National Investment Company (CNI), the future stadium will have 15,200 seats and host top-level sporting competitions.

The project will include modern facilities for athletes, spectators, the media and officials, alongside complementary spaces, parking facilities and outdoor landscaping.

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“The ‘Nicolae Dobrin’ stadium in Pitești is increasingly taking on the final shape that has so far only been presented in renderings. We have already installed the prefabricated beams at the North Stand, and we are now preparing the area for the seating tiers,” the constructor said in a press release.

The stadium includes a children's and youth training centre and training facilities for related sports (wrestling, boxing, judo and karate), offices, parking facilities and commercial areas. In total, the facilities will span a total floor area of 71,000 sqm.

The constructor has 3 years to complete the project, but progress is already visible. The slab above the parking area is 80% complete, the ground-floor columns have reached 98%, and the plumbing and rainwater drainage systems on this level are 85% complete, the same source added.

“At the same time, we are working on the floor slabs in the North Stand and East Stand promenade areas and preparing the ground-floor flooring,” Construcții Erbașu added.