Concelex, a leading Romanian construction company, is setting up an integrated legal function and bringing on board Claudiu Tampau and Iuliana Negoita, lawyers with 20 years of experience in construction and public procurement law. As the company's General Counsel, a newly created position, Claudiu will lead Concelex's legal and contract management activities, contributing to strengthening corporate governance and risk management associated with complex infrastructure projects. His appointment supports the company's development strategy and the ongoing strengthening of its management team. Iuliana joins the legal team, adding to its capabilities in public procurement.

"Large projects come with equally large responsibilities. Their success depends not only on technical and operational factors, but also on legal and contractual rigor. That is why we decided to strengthen our legal team and create the role of General Counsel, which will contribute directly to the company's strategic decisions. Claudiu and Iuliana know the construction industry and bring valuable experience in managing the legal side of large-scale projects. Their contribution will be essential to strengthening the company and supporting our growth plans," said Radu Piturlea, Chairman and CEO, Concelex.

Claudiu Tampau joins Concelex after more than ten years with one of Europe's largest construction groups. In recent years he coordinated its legal offices in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia. Previously, he worked at several law firms, including six years at the international firm White & Case. In his new role at Concelex, as a member of the management team, Claudiu will take part in decision-making processes, lead the strengthening of the corporate governance framework and support strategic development initiatives. His mandate also includes building an integrated legal and contract management function that supports projects across their entire lifecycle.

For the past eight years, Iuliana Negoita has worked for a major construction company with operations across Europe. Previously, she practiced at leading Romanian law firms. In addition to public procurement law, her work there covered employment law, commercial law and corporate law.

The appointments come at a time of accelerated growth for Concelex. The company is expanding its project portfolio in strategic sectors such as transport infrastructure, healthcare and energy, as well as strengthening the management structures needed to support long-term growth.