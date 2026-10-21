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Colliers: Romania reaches 5 million sqm of retail space, room to grow in smaller cities
Romania’s accession to the European Union gave the market a major boost.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 4 min read
Real estate consultancy Colliers took stock of Romania’s development in terms of retail space in an in-depth analysis marking 30 years of activity in the country, highlighting that room to grow still exists in small and medium-sized cities.
“In 1996, when Colliers entered the Romanian market, modern retail was only just emerging. That same year, Metro opened the country’s first cash-and-carry store, at a time when most shopping still took place in markets, department stores and traditional retail formats,” Colliers said in a press release.