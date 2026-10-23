Bucharest has the highest proportion of newly listed properties among Romania’s major cities, according to the latest study conducted by eXp Romania.

eXp Romania analyzed current residential property listings across the country, comparing the proportion of homes put up for sale in the past seven days in 10 major cities to identify where buyers can find the highest share of new listings. Data came from Storia and was collected on October 10, 2026.

The analysis found that on average 6.2% of homes currently up for sale in Romania were listed in the past week, highlighting notable differences between the capital and other major urban real estate markets.

Bucharest ranked first among the 10 cities analyzed, with 10.3% of currently listed properties having entered the market in the past seven days. Iași followed in second place, at 8.1%, while Craiova ranked third, at 6.5%. Brașov was also above the national average, at 6.3%, followed by Galați, at 6.1%.

Oradea had the lowest proportion of recently listed homes among the cities analyzed, with only 3.5% of current listings published in the past seven days. Timișoara followed at 4.0%, while Ploiești (4.4%) and Cluj-Napoca (5.4%) were also below the national average.

Constanța recorded a slightly higher proportion at 5.5%, though it remained below the national figure of 6.2%.

“The results suggest that buyers searching in Bucharest encounter a particularly high proportion of recently listed homes among the available properties, giving them more opportunities to explore properties that have just entered the market,” the study said.

However, a lower proportion of new listings does not necessarily indicate weaker demand or slower sales activity, as the figures reflect the composition of currently available properties rather than how quickly homes are sold, the analysis pointed out.