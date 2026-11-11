Bucharest home sales forecast to rise 23% in Q4 2026
A strong rebound after the summer disruption could reduce the full-year decline from 11.3% to around 5%, according to Crosspoint Real Estate.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Roughly 14,200 homes could be sold in Bucharest during the fourth quarter of 2026, up 23% from the same period last year, Crosspoint Real Estate estimated. Even under a conservative scenario, sales would reach roughly 12,800 units, an annual increase of 11%.
The forecast followed a recovery in September and October after a cyberattack on Romania’s cadastre systems temporarily blocked property transactions during July and August.