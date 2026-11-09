Autoklass has leased 3,000 sqm at the MLP Bucharest West logistics park near Bucharest, with the agreement due to begin in mid-December 2026. The company will occupy space in the park’s C1 building.

The lease covers 2,700 sqm of warehouse space and 300 sqm of offices, MLP Group announced.

“We are delighted that Autoklass is joining the tenants of MLP Bucharest West,” said Olga Melihov, chief country officer for Romania at MLP Group. “For us, this is an important confirmation of the attractiveness of our offering and the quality of the projects we are developing on the Romanian market.”

Autoklass operates a network of showrooms and service centers in Romania and represents automotive brands including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, XPENG, and Honda.

MLP Bucharest West is located in Chitila, northwest of the capital, near the ring road. The Class A logistics park is being developed on an 18.3-hectare site and is expected to provide approximately 99,000 sqm of warehouse space upon completion.