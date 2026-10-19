The project will comprise 55 apartments, with prices starting at €76,464 plus VAT and an estimated completion date in 2027. The expanded collaboration strengthens the commercial partnership between the two companies and forms part of NBI's strategy to diversify its residential portfolio.

Located in Bucharest's District 3, the development will feature one-, two-, and three-room apartments across two residential buildings, each comprising a ground floor and three upper floors. The project is primarily aimed at owner-occupiers, in a market where purchasing decisions are increasingly shaped by price, layout, accessibility, and quality of living.

The expansion of the partnership with Astorium comes as North Bucharest Investments continues to adapt its commercial strategy to changing buyer demographics. According to Vlad Musteata, approximately 70 to 80% of current demand comes from buyers purchasing properties for their own use, prompting a stronger focus on competitively priced developments, diverse apartment configurations, and amenities tailored to residents' needs.

"The residential market is entering a new phase in which success is no longer defined solely by development volumes, but by the ability to respond to genuine market demand. We are seeing a growing proportion of owner-occupiers, which is driving us to diversify both our portfolio and our developer partnerships. Astorium Nest is part of this strategy. For us, the next stage of growth is about scaling our operations, expanding our presence across residential segments, and strengthening our sales and distribution capabilities." said Vlad Musteata, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

North Bucharest Investments currently works with more than 80 developers and represents a portfolio of over 100 residential projects, approximately 40% of which are marketed on an exclusive basis.

Astorium Nest further expands the development portfolio of Astorium, which already includes Astorium Life, Astorium Garden, and Astorium Boutique. The new development comprises 55 apartments across two residential buildings, T2 and T3, each featuring a ground floor and three upper floors.

The residential concept places particular emphasis on functional layouts, privacy, and the integration of green spaces. Ground-floor apartments benefit from private gardens, while the development also features landscaped communal green areas for residents.

Situated in the Theodor Pallady area, Astorium Nest offers convenient access to the commercial, educational, and healthcare infrastructure of eastern Bucharest. The development is located near the Anghel Saligny and Nicolae Teclu metro stations, as well as major retail destinations, including Auchan Pallady and IKEA, alongside schools and healthcare facilities.