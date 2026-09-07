Passengers can once again fly directly from Bucharest to China after Air China launched its new service from Henri Coandă International Airport on September 4. The route is operated with Airbus A330-200 aircraft, the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) announced.

The connection operates on the Beijing-Bucharest-Zagreb route, with three weekly flights scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

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The previous direct flight between Bucharest and the Chinese capital took place in 2003, according to News.ro. Romania’s national carrier TAROM discontinued its Beijing services because they were not profitable.

TAROM inaugurated the first direct Bucharest-Beijing flight in 1974. At the time, it was one of the longest routes operated by the Romanian airline.