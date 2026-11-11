Accor signs two new hotels in Romania’s Ploiești
The Mercure and ibis properties are scheduled to open in 2028, adding 185 rooms to the city’s accommodation market.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
French hospitality group Accor announced that it signed franchise agreements for two new hotels in Ploiești, Prahova county. The planned Mercure and ibis properties will be developed with separate Romanian partners.
Mercure Ploiești will be developed with Class Beton Agregate and will include 125 rooms, including apartments and family accommodation.