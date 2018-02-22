Bucharest taxi driver fined over foul language, missing license

A Bucharest taxi driver who refused to turn on the meter and used foul language with a client was given a RON 5,000 (EUR 1,075) fine. The checks performed by the Bucharest Local Police revealed that the driver was using a license that did not belong to him, Agerpres reported.

Furthermore, he did not have a work contract with the authorized taxi operator under whose brand he was driving. The car he was driving was registered in Ilfov county, and the taxi license had been issued by the City Hall of Voluntari, a town in Ilfov county, for another individual registered for business (PFA).

The transporter that passed on the car and the taxi authorization to the driver it had not contracted will have its authorization withdrawn, among other measures.

The announcement concerning the fine was made by the Bucharest City Hall, which at the beginning of the year opened up for public debate a new set of rules concerning the taxi transport. The project included potential fines for drivers who refuse trips, but also rules about the taxi drivers’ behavior.

The same project stipulated that only authorized carriers with dispatch services authorized by the municipality will be able to carry out taxi transport activities in Bucharest. This would impact the activity of ride-sharing services such as Uber or Taxify, but also taxi apps such as Clever Taxi or Star Taxi.

