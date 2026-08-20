British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce appoints Felicia Alexandru as Executive Director

The British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) announced the appointment of Felicia Alexandru as Executive Director on Tuesday, August 18.

The appointment comes at a time of growing economic relations between the two countries. Bilateral trade in goods and services reached GBP 10.4 billion in the four quarters ending at the end of March 2026, up 5.6% compared to the previous similar period, according to the latest data from the UK Department for Business and Trade.

According to the BRCC press release, Felicia Alexandru’s priorities will include strengthening dialogue between Chamber members, institutions and authorities, developing the Chamber’s program of events and initiatives, and facilitating new opportunities for collaboration, investment and commercial development in the two markets, Romania and the UK.

“We are pleased to have Felicia join us at an important moment for the development of the BRCC and the economic relationship between Romania and the United Kingdom. Her experience in diplomacy, consulting and coordinating complex teams will support the implementation of the strategic direction established by the Board of Directors,” said Robert Uzună, President of the British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce.

“I take on this role with great confidence, at an excellent time for our trade ties. I am joining the valuable BRCC team with a clear desire to bring a new dynamic and to be close to every business leader. My priority is to listen to the needs of members and transform the remarkable expertise within our network into real projects,” said Felicia Alexandru.

Before joining the BRCC, Felicia Alexandru led the Romanian operations of Aperio Intelligence, a British risk management and business intelligence consultancy. Before this position, starting in 2021, she coordinated the company’s due diligence teams in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Between 2008 and 2019, she worked at the British Embassy in Bucharest. Her experience was complemented by coordinating public integrity programs in the non-governmental sector.

Felicia Alexandru holds a degree in political science from the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration in Bucharest and a master’s degree in international relations and European studies from Central European University in Hungary.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: brcconline.eu)